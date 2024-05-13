Local women to be honored at June 25 Power Women of the Bronx event

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On June 25, 2024, Power Women of the Bronx will celebrate its 30th anniversary with “The Ultimate Networking Event” at Villa Barone Manor. Honorees will dance down the red carpet with their colleagues and community in attendance.

The event will honor the accomplishments of Bronx women leaders while building meaningful connections to foster continued success.

“In one evening, women are able to meet like-minded women to do business and build community,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, senior vice president of events at Schneps Media. “When women support women, amazing things happen.”

For three decades, the Power Women awards have shined the spotlight on impactful women in a variety of industries while fostering meaningful connections among them.

The event was started by Schneps Media co-owner and founder Victoria Schneps, who launched a single newspaper, the Queens Courier, from her own living room in 1994. Today, over 100 acclaimed publications are owned by the Schneps Media network.

Surprised by the prevalence of male-dominated awards ceremonies decades ago, Schneps took action to create something different. Power Women of Queens emerged as a platform to celebrate and unite female trailblazers across diverse industries.

As the number of communities covered by Schneps local papers grew, so did the Power Women events, which are now celebrated in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Long Island and the East End.

In honor of this year’s 30th anniversary, past honorees will return to be honored as Power Women ICONs, new women will be celebrated as Power Women 2024 and many of these women will sponsor a Power Woman RISING as a way of paying it forward.

Past attendees have told Aloni that honorees and guests alike leave the evening with a renewed sense of their own mission.

“The leaders are at the helm of their respective organizations. These events give them an opportunity to not only soak in the joy of their own success but to celebrate the success of their team and company at large,” said Aloni.

Proceeds from a raffle at the June 25 event will benefit a local cause.

Nominations are open and can be submitted at PowerWomenBronx.com

