Utility pole collapses on Schurz Avenue; more than 700 customers suffer power outages in Throggs Neck

Wires are sprawled out on the front yard and driveway of 2807-2809 Schurz Ave., after a utility pole collapsed during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

A portion of Schurz Avenue in Throggs Neck was blocked off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic the day before Thanksgiving, after a utility pole came crashing down, causing an explosion and igniting a temporary blaze.

According to police, a utility pole snapped in half on Schurz Avenue between Swinton and Calhoun avenues at around 2 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 22, near Preston High School.

The broken pole collapsed onto the front yard and driveway of multiple residents’ homes located at 2807-2809 Schurz Ave.

According to a local resident, the pole was still sitting on the front yard at 11 a.m. that same morning, a full nine hours following the incident.

Con Edison, who blocked off the nearby surrounding area, was on the scene the same morning to make repairs to the broken power utility pole and clean up sprawled out power lines.

The outage caused a disruption to approximately 742 customers, according to a Con Edison spokesperson.

According to Con Edison, the incident affected Bronx residents within the boundaries of Miles, Schurz, Soundview and Buttrick avenues. All customers who were affected were restored late that same morning, with all repair work completed, according to Con Edison.

The cause of the incident is still under review, according to Con Edison.

The Bronx Times reached out to the FDNY for comment but did not receive a response.

