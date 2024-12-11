Police seek suspect in violent rape in southeast Bronx

Police are looking for this man in connection to a rape that took place during the early hours on Dec. 11

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a rape that occurred in the southeast Bronx early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was walking in front of 1370 Virginia Ave., within the 43rd Precinct, when an unidentified male approached her from behind. According to police, the suspect punched the woman multiple times on the right side of her body before raping her.

The assailant fled the scene heading southbound on Virginia Avenue and then eastbound on McGraw Avenue.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition. The NYPD’s Bronx Special Victims Squad is leading the investigation.

Authorities have released video footage of the individual sought in connection to the attack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish speakers, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at Crime Stoppers or on X @NYPDTips.