Police search for suspect in assault on female bus driver in the Bronx

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver near West Gun Hill Road and Jerome Avenue on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect pushed a 44-year-old female Bee Line bus driver while she was on duty before throwing an unidentified liquid on her face.

Emergency responders transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx, where she was treated and listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot, and authorities have released his image in an effort to locate him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online or via Crime Stoppers’ social media on X @NYPDTips.

All tips are confidential.