Police searching for missing Parkchester teen

Esanam Edwards-Similao
Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old girl in Parkchester.

According to police sources in the 43rd Precinct, Esanam Edwards-Similao was last seen on Monday, July 20 leaving her Metropolitan Avenue apartment building around 8 p.m.

Records indicate that the teen is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red shirt with red and black Nike Jordans sneakers and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

