Police search for man who attempted to rob woman near St. Mary’s Park

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man that forceflly robbed a woman north of St. Mary’s Park in the 40th Precinct.

Cops said that the 27-year-old-woman was walking by the corner of Westchester and Trinity Avenues when the man approached her from behind at about 11:48 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

He then shoved her to the ground and attempted to remove her purse but was unsuccessful. The male fled the location southbound on Trinity Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The woman was reported to be uninjured from the attack, police sources say.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.