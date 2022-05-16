Police quickly nab suspect in alleged Morris Park rape case

A Bronx resident was arrested Thursday for the alleged rape of a woman in Morris Park on Monday.

Ramon Rotestan, 46, was charged with rape and sexually motivated robbery.

Police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. on May 9 at an apartment building in the area of Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, Rotestan, of 3560 Webster Ave., followed the 40-year-old woman into the building from off the street and entered the elevator with her.

Shortly after the lift began its ascent to the second floor, as shown in the video, the perpetrator displayed an unfolded pocketknife and confronted the woman. After exchanging words with her, he obtained the victim’s wallet and removed $112 in cash.

Though the elevator stopped at the second floor by then, the creep did not move to open the exterior door to the elevator and leave. Instead, he’s shown pulling out a condom packet from a jacket pocket, then ripping it open and pulling the prophylactic out.

Police said the suspect raped the woman and then fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 49th Precinct. The victim was treated at Jacobi Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.