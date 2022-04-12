Police & Fire

Police nab 18-year-old Brooklyn woman for Dunkin’ dispute murder in Williamsbridge

By
0
comments
Posted on
2020-09-15T161731Z_3_LYNXMPEG8E1GE_RTROPTP_4_HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CLEANING-PRODUCTS-scaled
Police arrested 18-year-old Santiana Rodriguez for the alleged murder of a 24-year-old following a dispute at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Williamsbridge on March 18.
(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Brooklyn woman accused of siccing her boyfriend to fatally shoot a 24-year-old Jamaican immigrant who she alleged was “standing too close” to her at a Dunkin’ in Williamsbridge last month. On Monday, police apprehended Santiana Rodriguez, who does not have prior criminal record.

Officers found the victim, Stephaun Stewart, with a gunshot wound to his midsection at 3559 Holland Ave., around 1:30 p.m., police said. Stuart and a friend left the shop but were allegedly tracked down by the woman near Holland Avenue and East 212th Street, the senior officials said.

Shortly after, investigators believe Rodriguez’s boyfriend shot Stewart.

Stewart was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim had only been in the city for a few months and was sending money back to family in Jamaica, a source familiar to the family told the Bronx Times early Tuesday morning.

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee, who declined to be named, told the Bronx Times last month that they didn’t feel like Stewart was invading the woman’s personal space, and that he was standing where the appropriate measured social distancing placemats were.

Rodriguez is facing murder charges while the boyfriend, who has no active identifiers, remains at large; the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes.

About the Author

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for the Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he’s not writing, he’s often found ranting about New York sports teams.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC