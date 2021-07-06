Crime

Police looking for suspect in July 4 shooting in Hunts Point

NYPD are looking for an unidentified male involved in the non-fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man at Hunts Points Avenue on the Fourth of the July.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting of a man in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx on July 4.

According to the NYPD’s 41st precinct, at approximately 6:19 p.m. an unidentified male opened fire on a 34-year-old male who was walking in front of a business located on 866 Hunts Point Ave.

According to police, the suspect fired a handgun multiple times at the victim, who was struck in the legs, buttocks and finger. The victim was transported to the NYC Health+Hospitals/ Lincoln on E. 149 Street, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said that the unidentified male has a “light complexion,” and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with an image of a wolf and “Wildlife” lettering printed on it, dark-color pants with a red stripe on the leg, a facemask and sunglasses.

In the surveillance video sent by the NYPD, the suspect fled the scene on foot following the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he's not writing, he's often found ranting about New York sports teams.

