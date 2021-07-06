Police looking for suspect in July 4 shooting in Hunts Point

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting of a man in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx on July 4.

According to the NYPD’s 41st precinct, at approximately 6:19 p.m. an unidentified male opened fire on a 34-year-old male who was walking in front of a business located on 866 Hunts Point Ave.

According to police, the suspect fired a handgun multiple times at the victim, who was struck in the legs, buttocks and finger. The victim was transported to the NYC Health+Hospitals/ Lincoln on E. 149 Street, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said that the unidentified male has a “light complexion,” and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with an image of a wolf and “Wildlife” lettering printed on it, dark-color pants with a red stripe on the leg, a facemask and sunglasses.

In the surveillance video sent by the NYPD, the suspect fled the scene on foot following the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

