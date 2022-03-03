Police investigating death of man hit by Amtrak train in Parkchester

Police and emergency personnel are investigating the death of a man who was struck by an oncoming southbound Amtrak train at White Plains Road and East Tremont Avenue in the Parkchester section of the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

Amtrak officials told the Bronx Times that at approximately 2:28 p.m, a man trespassed on the train track underneath the East 174th Street Bridge — that connects West Farms and Parkchester — when the train, which was traveling from Boston to Washington D.C., came in contact with him.

Roughly 135 passengers were aboard Amtrak Acela Train 2163, but Amtrak officials confirmed no injuries to any patrons onboard, and train movement was stalled on both tracks as local officials continued their investigation.

Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide.