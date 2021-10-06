Police & Fire

Police identify 32-year-old woman murdered in July

By Jason Cohen and Emily Davenport
The body of a 32-year-old Bronx woman found deceased in July was just ruled a homicide by the NYPD.
The body of a 32-year-old Bronx woman who was found deceased in July was ruled a homicide last week by the NYPD.

According to police, at 7:30 a.m., on July 1, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious person at 355 Exterior St. Upon their arrival, officers found Jazmine Williams, of Forrest Avenue, unconscious and unresponsive with a bag tied around her head.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Williams dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that while the victim had no other obvious signs of trauma, the victim’s body may have been at the location for a while. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

