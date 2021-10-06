Police identify 32-year-old woman murdered in July

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The body of a 32-year-old Bronx woman who was found deceased in July was ruled a homicide last week by the NYPD.

According to police, at 7:30 a.m., on July 1, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious person at 355 Exterior St. Upon their arrival, officers found Jazmine Williams, of Forrest Avenue, unconscious and unresponsive with a bag tied around her head.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Williams dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that while the victim had no other obvious signs of trauma, the victim’s body may have been at the location for a while. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.