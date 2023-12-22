Police seek duo who stabbed, robbed man on White Plains Road

Police are searching for the duo who stabbed a man on White Plains Road before robbing him of $250 earlier this month, according to authorities.

Police say that a 35-year-old man was standing in front of 4623 White Plains Road — within the confines of the 47th Precinct — at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 when he was approached by two men who proceeded to stab him in the leg and snatch $250. The crooks then fled the scene on foot and headed southbound on White Plains Road.

EMS arrived at the scene and transferred the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police on Dec. 21 released surveillance images of the suspects.

Both suspects have dark complexions and thin builds, police said. One was last seen wearing a black vest with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark colored sweatpants and red and black sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a multicolored jacket with a light colored hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.