Police Blotter: NYPD activity filed for the week of April 17

The following are crime reports and arrests filed by the NYPD’s police precincts in the Bronx.

42nd Precinct

-On Tuesday, April 11, at approximately 12:19 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about an assault at Boston Road and Cauldwell Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 53-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. EMS transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The deceased was identified as Brian Wilson of West 118th Street.

On April 14, policed arrested Karriem Duvall, 53, in connection with the incident. Duvall was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

43rd Precinct

-On Tuesday, March 28, at approximately 9:32 p.m., two unknown individuals entered a commercial business, located at 1609 Westchester Ave. Once inside, the two individuals approached a 49-year-old male employee. One of the individuals simulated a firearm and pointed it at the employee while both suspects proceeded to remove merchandise. The individuals fled the location on a single stand-up scooter on Westchester Avenue towards Morrison Avenue. No injuries were reported.

-It was reported to police that on Thursday, April 13, at approximately 2:15 a.m., two unknown individuals fired several bullets toward 1859 Westchester Ave., striking four victims.

A 37-year-old female victim suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, a 30-year-old female suffered a graze wound to the shoulder, and a 44-year-old female suffered a graze wound to the head. The victims were transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition. A fourth victim, a 28-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported by private means to NYC

The suspects fled into a dark-colored four-door sedan last seen heading northbound on Leland Avenue.

44th Precinct

-It was reported to police that on Monday, April 3, at approximately 4:10 p.m., inside of 700 Exterior St., the Bronx Terminal Market, an 82-year-old male was approached by a female walking with a cane who knocked him to the ground and removed $10 from his belongings. The victim sustained a laceration to the head and was removed by EMS to Lincoln Hospital.

-On Monday, April 10, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a 42-year-old male victim was approached in front of 1223 River Ave. The suspect tried removing the victim’s wallet from his pocket and then his shopping cart, before lifting his shirt, and displaying a firearm in his waistband. The individual was unable to remove any property before fleeing northbound on River Avenue. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion, last seen wearing blue shorts, sandals, a black face mask and a gray hat.

-The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection with a robbery incident that occurred on March 22.

It was reported to police that at roughly 11:20 p.m., a 22-year-old male victim was walking at the corner of Mount Eden and Morris Avenue (Claremont Park), when two males approached him on a moped and attempted to remove his backpack. When the victim ran into the park, the male suspects fired multiple shots striking him in the right leg before fleeing. The victim was removed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition

The individuals are described as having medium complexions and approximately 20-25 years of age.

-On Saturday, April 8, at approximately 1 p.m., a 61-year-old male victim was walking in front of 200 E. 167 St., when two individuals approached him on a motorized scooter and snatched his chain from his neck. The individuals then fled on the motorized scooter south on Sheridan Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The first individual is described as a male with a light complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray sweater and dark pants.The second individual is described as a male with a light complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black gloves.

46th Precinct

-On Friday, April 14, at around 2 a.m. near 1950 Andrews Ave., three unknown individuals discharged multiple rounds from within a gray Hyundai Sonata striking two 18-year-old male victims. One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back; the other victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right calf. The suspects fled the location in the vehicle, heading westbound on 179th Street. The victims were transported to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

47th Precinct

-On Friday, March 24, at approximately 10:05 a.m., a 52-year-old male was using the public restroom near Bronx Boulevard and East 219th Street. When the victim opened the stall door, a male approached him with a wooden stick and demanded money. The victim handed approximately $15 to the perpetrator, who then unsuccessfully attempted to grab the victim’s cellphone out of his hand. The suspect fled the location on foot, heading northbound on Bronx Boulevard.

49th Precinct

-On Sunday, April 9, at approximately 4:20 a.m., a 38-year-old male victim was seated in his vehicle in front of 2081 Wallace Ave. when three unknown individuals approached his vehicle. One displayed a firearm at the victim’s driver side window. The other two proceeded to remove 32 bottles of liquor and $4,500 from the victim’s vehicle. The individuals then fled inside of 2081 Wallace Ave.

The first individual is described as a male with a light complexion and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt, tan pants and white sneakers.The second individual is described as a male with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur collar, white shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.The third individual is described as a male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and dark colored boots.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes