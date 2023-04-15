Police & Fire

Scooter bandits make off with necklace near Grand Concourse

GettyImages-1185364093-1-1024×683-1-1-1
Police are looking for two men after they allegedly robbed a 61-year-old in front of Lumit Pharmacy near Sheridan Avenue on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

Police are looking for two suspects on a motorized scooter who allegedly ripped a chain off the neck of passerby near the Grand Concourse last Saturday.

According to police, at about 1 p.m. on April 8, a 61-year-old male was said to be walking in front of 200 E. 167 St., Lumit Pharmacy, when he was approached by two men on a scooter. The assailants drove by the victim and yanked his chain off of his neck, before fleeing south along Sheridan Avenue, police said.

Surveillance footage picked up images of the two suspects. Photo courtesy NYPD

Both suspects are believed to be of a light-skinned. One was last seen waring a black mask, gray sweater and dark pants, while the other donned a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black gloves.

The victim sustained minor injuries but refused any medial attention from EMS.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

