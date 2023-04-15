Scooter bandits make off with necklace near Grand Concourse

Police are looking for two suspects on a motorized scooter who allegedly ripped a chain off the neck of passerby near the Grand Concourse last Saturday.

According to police, at about 1 p.m. on April 8, a 61-year-old male was said to be walking in front of 200 E. 167 St., Lumit Pharmacy, when he was approached by two men on a scooter. The assailants drove by the victim and yanked his chain off of his neck, before fleeing south along Sheridan Avenue, police said.

Both suspects are believed to be of a light-skinned. One was last seen waring a black mask, gray sweater and dark pants, while the other donned a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black gloves.