Police Blotter: NYPD activity filed for the week of April 10

The following are crime reports and arrests filed by the NYPD’s police precincts in the Bronx.

41st Precinct

-On Saturday, April 8, at approximately 6 a.m., a 51-year-old male was aboard a northbound “6” train at the Whitlock Avenue and Westchester Avenue subway station, when an unidentified male and a female began a verbal dispute with the victim. The male displayed brass knuckles and began to punch the victim in the head. The female then pulled out a knife and removed the victim’s black bag containing his Motorola cellphone before they both fled on foot. The victim and was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition with minor injuries. The value of the property removed was approximately $698.

The individuals are described as both having a light complexion and approximately 30-40 years of age.

43rd Precinct

-On Tuesday, March 28, at approximately 10:05 a.m., an unknown individual approached a 28-year-old male victim, while traveling on an MTA southbound 6 train, in the vicinity of the Saint Lawrence train station. The individual pulled out a firearm, struck the victim in the head with it, and then fled the scene. The victim received medical treatment at an area hospital for the injury to his head. –

The sought individual is described as having a dark complexion, glasses, last seen wearing a gray knit hat and a yellow coat

-On April 5, Kevin Wilkes, 63 — who had previously been reporting missing on April 4 — was found safely.

44th Precinct

-It was reported to police that on Thursday, March 30, at approximately 1:25 p.m., at the corner of Nelson Avenue and West 166 Street, a 47-year-old male victim got into an argument with another male over a parking spot. The unknown individual then removed a foreign object from his vehicle and struck the victim in his arm, causing his iPhone 12 to fall to the ground. The suspect then removed the victim’s cellphone and fled the location in his vehicle, described as a white Infiniti. The victim sustained minor pain to his arm and refused medical attention at the scene.

The individual being sought is described as male approximately 5’2″ tall, 200 pounds, with a dark complexion, heavy build, last seen wearing black sunglasses, a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

45th Precinct

-On April 5, 28-year-old Tyresse Minter of 562 Morris Ave. was arrested in connection with a death that occurred on Jan. 23.

On that date, at approximately 4:18 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside of 1447 Doris St., apartmen. Prior to the arrival of police, EMS transported an unresponsive 15-year-old male to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead. Further investigation revealed the male victim had sustained trauma to the neck area.

Minter has been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

-The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying in connection to a commercial burglary that occurred within the confines of the 45th Precinct back on Feb. 19.

On that date, at approximately 9:30 p.m., two unknown individuals forcibly gained access to the kiosk inside of 200 Baychester Ave. without permission to do so. The individuals removed $1,560 worth of merchandise before fleeing the location. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

-On April 6, at 9:05 a.m., Jamar Lamey, 42, was arrested in the the confines of the 44th Precinct.

Lamey, an NYPD sergeant, was charged with official misconduct, assault and harassment.

47th Precinct

-On Monday, April 10, at approximately 10:25 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside of the Burke Avenue and White Plains Road station. Upon arrival, police observed two 17-year-old males with gunshot wounds: One victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his head, arm and shoulder, while the second victim had a gunshot wound to his hip. EMS transported both males to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the other victim is listed in stable condition. There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

49th Precinct

-On Friday, March 17, at approximately 6:25 a.m., a 17-year-old male victim was lured to across the street from 2998 Williamsbridge Road by two female individuals, who then walked away.

Three men then surrounded the victim. One of them pulled out a gun as the other two grabbed the victim’s iPhone and AirPods. The suspects then fled, heading southbound on Barnes Avenue. The victim did not require medical attention.

-Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ana Laboriel, 13, who was last seen leaving her residence on April 6.

On that date, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Laboriel was seen leaving 1659 Wallace Ave. She is described as 5’4” in height with slim build and approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and a pink jacket.

50th Precinct

-On Wednesday, April 5, at approximately 7 p.m., an unknown male approached a residence located in the vicinity of Webb Avenue and Eames Place. The individual jumped over a fence surrounding the property and entered the residence through an unlocked basement door. Once inside, the suspect removed approximately $200 in cash, car keys and approximately $1,175 in tools. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident. A 35-year-old female tenant discovered the thief during the incident. Upon being discovered, he fled the location. The female tenant did not sustain any injuries.

-Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sean Mercedes, 23, who was last seen on March 24.

On that date, Mercedes was seen leaving his residence at 3034 Albany Crescent, at approximately 5 a.m. He is described as being 5’3’’, weighing around 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black workboots.

