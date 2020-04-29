Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

40th Precinct

A 59-year-old female victim entered the Pioneer Super Market located at 403 E. 138th Street Thursday, March 19 at 6:40 p.m, when an unknown individual reached inside her coat pocket and removed her Galaxy #7 cellphone and $140 in cash before fleeing the scene.

The male individual is described as 5’9”, 150 pounds with a dark complexion and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black jacket, a grey shirt, a grey knit cap, dark colored pants and black sneakers.

It was reported to police that the missing 14-year-old Johan Andrade was last seen on Sunday, April 19, inside of his home 456 East 138 Street, at approximately 1:00 a.m.

The missing boy is described as a male, Hispanic, 5’3″ tall, 120lbs; light complexion, brown eyes, black hair and last seen wearing gray jeans, black sneakers and a blue hoodie sweater.

On Sunday, April 19, 2020 at approximately 2:28 p.m. in front of 521 East 149th Street, a 23-year-old male victim entered the location and left his electric bike unattended and unsecured.

An unidentified individual proceeded to remove the bike from the premises and fled northbound on Brook Avenue.

The electric bike had an estimated value of $1,500.

41st Precinct

Two males assaulted a 28-year-old male employee inside of a BP Gas Station, located at 1360 Bruckner Boulevard, and took an undetermined amount of lottery tickets and over $1,300 from the cash register on Wednesday, March 25 at 1:25 a.m.

The individuals fled the scene on foot southbound on Bruckner Boulevard.

Both males are between 18-25 years old and the first individual was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a red hooded sweater, an orange vest, blue jeans and black sneakers, while the second individual was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police came upon a vehicle collision in front of 523 Bruckner Boulevard on Saturday, April 26, 2020 at approximately 3:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 32-year-old male, a 22-year-old female and a 25-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive laying on the pavement.

EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene and removed the two females to Lincoln Hospital where the 22-year-old female was pronounced deceased and the 25-year-old female is listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation conducted by NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad determined 32-year-old Gasper Vallejo was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C26 at a high rate of speed North Bound on Bruckner Boulevard when it collided with a support pillar.

The investigation is ongoing.

42nd Precinct

A 69-year-old male delivery person was returning to the Associated Supermarket on Louis Nine Boulevard and Jennings Street, where he was confronted by an unidentified male customer who was irate on Tuesday, March 17 at 1 p.m.

The customer proceeded to engage the delivery man, at which time he punched him in the face, knocking the delivery man to the ground.

The man hit his head and subsequently fell unconscious.

The 67-year-old owner of the market attempted to intervene and was punched in the face numerous times before the suspect fled westbound on Jennings Street.

The 69-year-old male was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition. The owner of the market went to a hospital by private means where he was treated for bruising and lacerations to the face.

It was reported to police that on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at approximately 4:45 p.m., an unidentified individual entered 382 East 161 Street, Boost Mobile, and engaged a male employee in a dispute.

The dispute escalated into a physical altercation and the unidentified individual pushed the employee into a wall and removed two Bluetooth headsets valued at approximately $160.

The individual then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The individual is described as a male, approximately 30 to 40 years-of-age, 6’0″ tall, 170lbs; last seen wearing a “NIKE” black baseball hat, black sweater, black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a red bandana around the neck.

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at approximately 2:31 a.m., an unidentified individual did enter the computer room in a residential building located at 1810 Crotona Park East by using a tool to pry open the door and gain entry.

Once inside, the individual removed a computer monitor and fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

The computer monitor is valued at approximately $300.

The individual is described as a light-skinned male, with a medium build and last seen wearing a black and gray jacket with the word “NEW YORK” in front of it, a red jersey, black pants, black sneakers, a black hat, black mask over his face and holding a long sharp tool.

43rd Precinct

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year old Elder Avenue resident Jahnesiah St. Bernard, who was last seen at her residence on Thursday, March 26 at 11 p.m.

She is described as a black female, 5’4” and 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, dark grey sweatpants and blue sneakers.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old John Martinez, who was last seen at his residence of 1960 East Tremont Avenue on Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. .

He is described as being 5’9” and weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

44th Precinct

An 18-year-old male victim met an unidentified individual in front of 1115 Jerome Avenue who he arranged to sell sneakers to on Monday, March 30, 2020 at approximately 10:30 a..m.

The unidentified individual approached the victim in a car and asked the victim to hand him the sneakers through one of the car windows.

The victim complied and once in possession of the sneakers the unidentified individual fled in the vehicle southbound on Jerome Avenue.

The sneakers were valued at approximately $280 dollars.

It was recently reported to police that on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at approximately 4:40 a.m., in front of the ‘M & S Bargain Hunters’ store located at 56 East Mount Eden Avenue, a 43-year-old male victim inadvertently bumped into an unknown individual.

The two engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.

The individual displayed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times about the body, before fleeing eastbound, on foot, towards the Grand Concourse.

The victim walked to BronxCare Health System, where he has since been treated and released.

The individual is described as an adult male, medium complexion, approximately 5’10” tall, large build, with dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black three-quarter length winter jacket with a fur hood, a white shirt with red and black lettering on the front, blue jeans and white sneakers.

45th Precinct

The missing 33-year-old man Kareem Poller was last seen Saturday, April 25, 2020 at approximately 1505 hours inside 2061 Bartow Avenue.

He is described as male Black, approximately 5″7″, 240lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Poller was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue baseball cap, black jeans, brown sweater and black sneakers.

46th Precinct

A 22-year-old male was attempting to make a food delivery waiting inside of 2332 Tiebout Avenue when he was approached by seven unidentified males on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

One of them displayed a knife and they demanded the victim’s property.

The men then forcibly removed an electric bike, approximately $300 dollars, and a cell phone from the victim. The victim was not injured as a result of this incident.

The males fled westbound on East 184th Street.

It was reported to police that on Monday, April 17 2020 at approximately 11:30 p.m., two unidentified individuals entered the laundry room of residential building. in the vicinity of West 174 Street and Sedgwick Avenue, and damaged a money change machine.

The unidentified individuals then removed approximately $500 from the machine and fled in an unknown direction.

The two individuals are described as male, both last seen wearing all dark clothing.

t was reported to police that on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. inside of 2444 Walton Avenue, two unknown male individuals entered the location, one displayed a firearm and approached a 31-year old store employee and demanded his property.

The two males then removed the victim’s jewelry which consisted of a two chains and bracelet, then both fled on foot to parts unknown.

The victim’s property had an estimated value of $1,000.

The two individuals are described as male, in their 20’s-30’s. Both were last seen wearing all dark clothing.

47th Precinct

Police responded to a 911 call of a male assaulted inside 801 Chestnut Avenue at 7:36 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Upon arrival, police discovered 23-year-old male Lloyd Hill unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to the torso in his home.

EMS responded and transported the him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

48th Precinct

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside of 1998 Clinton Avenue on at about 10:07 a.m. Monday April 6.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered an unconscious and unresponsive 22-year-old male Javon Sealy inside of the location believed to be his home.

EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.

Police later deemed the incident as a homicide as the investigation continues.

49th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 7:20 p.m. in the vicinity of the East 180th Street subway station on the #5 line, two victims, a 34-year old male and a 17-year old male were riding aboard a northbound #5 train when three unknown males boarded the train and demanded the victim’s property.

When the victims refused the three males began to punch and kick the two victims causing pain, bruising and minor lacerations about the head and body.

One of the three individuals removed a cell phone from the 34-year old male victim and fled the train at the Gun Hill Road Station on foot to parts unknown.

EMS responded and transported both victims to Jacobi hospital in stable condition. The cell phone had an estimated value of $400.

The three individuals are described as male Blacks, late teens to early 20’s.

52nd Precinct

A 29-year-old female was walking in front of 21 West 183rd Street when an unidentified individual approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at approximately 9:20 a.m.

The individual proceeded to remove a wallet and cellphone from the victim’s hand before fleeing northbound on Davidson Ave. The victim sustained lacerations to her elbow but refused medical attention.

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. in front of 271 East Kingsbridge Road, an unidentified male broke the rear passenger-side window of a parked and unoccupied Nissan Titan and removed $500, an iPhone 7, and three Samsung cellphones.

It was reported to police that on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at approximately 3:43 a.m. at Sagal Food located at 3430 Jerome Avenue, unidentified individuals lifted up the front gate and proceeded to use an unknown object to break the glass front door in order to gain entry.

Once inside, the unidentified individuals removed approximately $400 from the cash register before fleeing on foot.