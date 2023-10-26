Police Beat I Crime across the Bronx dips over the past month, although auto thefts remain stubbornly high

Major crimes across the Bronx — including murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto — were down 1.75% for the 28-day-period ending Oct. 22, compared to the same period in 2022.

Crime dipped across the borough over the past month and remains up for the year, according to the latest NYPD data.

Major crimes — including murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto — were down 1.75% in the Bronx for the 28-day-period ending Oct. 22, compared to the same period in 2022. The recent drop is marked by a decrease in the number of reported murders, rapes and burglaries.

However, major crimes are up 6.4% for the year through Oct. 22, compared to the same period in 2022. The increase this year stems largely from a surge in grand larceny autos, with the number of stolen vehicles reported across the borough up 36.4%. However, year-to-date, the number of violent crimes reported is mostly flat, with 107 murders so far this year compared to 110 last year.

The 45th Precinct, which covers Throggs Neck, Co-op City and City Island, has seen the highest increase among Bronx precincts in overall crime year-to-date, up 27.5% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the 46th Precinct, which covers Morris Heights and surrounding areas, had the biggest decrease in overall crime, down 1.6% year to date.

While crime dipped in the past month, there has been an uptick in the number of reported robberies, up 6.4% for the 28-day period ending Oct. 22, compared to the same period last year.

The number of reported robberies increased significantly (116%) over the 28-day period in the 40th Precinct, which covers Port Morris and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, robberies were up 52% in the 42nd Precinct, which covers Crotona Park and nearby areas, over that same time frame. Robberies were also up 73.9% in the 46th Precinct.

However, the number of reported robberies across the borough has dropped so far this year, down 3.8% year to date, compared to 2022.

Grand larceny auto has risen city-wide, up 18.8% across the five boroughs for the year through Oct. 22. Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan in early September to combat car theft throughout the city, but the numbers have not changed since. The mayor’s plan involves providing each precinct with two patrol vehicles with mobile license plate readers to identify and track stolen vehicles.

In the Bronx, all 12 precincts saw an increase in auto theft over the past 28 days with the exception of the 41st Precinct, where auto thefts were down 7.1% compared to the same period last year. In the 45th Precinct, grand larceny auto rose 48.1% over the 28-day period compared to the same time period in 2022, and it was up 81.8% in the 47th Precinct.

There were two murders in the week ending Oct. 22, including the death of a 35-year-old man in Mount Eden who was fatally stabbed. Cops arrested a 14-year-old girl for the crime and are looking for three other suspects.

