The NYPD arrested a man last week for the June murder of Jason Hooks.

On Aug. 19, Saquran Curtis, 32, 613 E. 138 St., was charged with murder.

On June 11, police found Hooks, 36, of West Mosholu Parkway, unconscious and unresponsive adjacent to an apartment building at 593 Oak Terrace. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

EMS units rushed Hooks to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.