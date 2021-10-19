Police & Fire

Police arrest 13-year-old in connection with shooting of teen in Hunts Point

A 13-year-old was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 13, and charged with attempted murder, assault and harassment for allegedly shooting another 13-year-old boy at Hunts Point Playground.

According to police, on Oct. 7, at 5:37 p.m., a 13-year-old boy got into an argument with another teen who shot him in the left knee at Hunts Point Playground, located 704 Hunts Point Avenue.

The suspect who allegedly shot a 13-year-old boy in Hunts Point on Oct. 7, 2021. Photo courtesy NYPD

EMS transported the teen in stable condition to Harlem Hospital. The shooter fled west bound on Hunts Point Avenue, along with four other individuals who are wanted for questioning in regard to this incident.

The individual wanted for the assault goes by the nickname “Chulo” and is described as a male with a medium complexion, approximately 11-13 years of age, 4’7″, and 110 pounds; last seen wearing a black New Balance sweatshirt, a black t-shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and black sneakers.

There is a second individual wanted for questioning and he is described as a male; last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, light colored jeans, multicolored sneakers and a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Crime

News

