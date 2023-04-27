New York City Poet Laureate to serve as guest mentor for Bronx high school’s poetry slam tomorrow

New York City Poet Laureate Stephanie Pacheco will serve as guest mentor at the International Leadership Charter High School’s inaugural “Poetry Slam Celebration” in Kingsbridge tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Students from grades 9 to 12 who have been working on their very own spoken word poems will be selected to work with Pacheco in three separate workshops in the morning. Pacheco will also be delivering her own slam poetry performance.

Not only are poetry slams fun, dynamic and creative events, but they empower students in finding and sharing their unique voices, enhancing storytelling abilities and improvisational skills, helping them better understand their feelings and others, and fostering the ability to work through problems.

Slam poetry has been recognized as a powerful form of art that allows young people to tell personal stories, work through complex and controversial issues, gain an understanding of views outside of one’s beliefs, and obtain new confidence through public speaking.

Pacheco is the 2023 NYC Youth Poet Laureate, a student, and an organizer from the Bronx. She has performed her poetry at multiple cultural landmarks, such as The Apollo Theater and The Schomburg Center, where she was also a junior scholar. Her poetry and advocacy have been highlighted by The Today Show, The New York Times, The Daily News, CBS, and other publications.

