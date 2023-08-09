NYC organization unveils new playground in Bronx preschool for kids with autism

Birch Family Services announces the opening of a new playground for kids with autism in the Bronx.

Birch Family Services announces the opening of a new playground for kids with autism in the Bronx.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Birch Family Services, a leading provider of education and community support services for people with autism and developmental disabilities, on Tuesday celebrated the completion of the renovated playground at its Pelham Bay Early Childhood Center. The playground’s new equipment was funded through a grant secured by New York State Assemblymember Michael Benedetto, a longtime advocate for children with disabilities, their families and providers such as Birch Family Services.

Birch is hosting a grand opening on Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at 2885 St. Theresa Ave. in the Bronx. The celebration will be attended by Benedetto, as well as Birch’s staff, families, board members, other invited guests from the local community and city and state government.

Since 1975, Birch Family Services has enhanced the lives of over 20,000 individuals with developmental disabilities in New York City. Their Pelham Bay Early Childhood Center offers special education and therapeutic interventions for young children, focusing on developing their skills through various programs. The new playground equipment will aid in nurturing students’ fine motor skills, socialization and language development, fostering socio-emotional growth through peer play and collaboration.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our new playground at Pelham Bay Early Childhood Center, a space that will enhance the lives of children with autism and provide them with opportunities to learn and grow,” said Matt Sturiale, president and CEO of Birch Family Services.

Benedetto said his more than 30 years of experience as an educator makes him understand the importance for spaces like these.

“I’ve lived my entire life in the Northeast Bronx and there has been a dramatic improvement in special education services from when I was in school because of incredible organizations like Birch Family Services,” said Benedetto. “I am proud to have provided this grant to create a specialized playground that will not only provide a safe and accessible environment for these children, but also promote social interaction and growth through play and exploration.”

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes