PHOTOS: Young Kids and Queens Chess Club holds park cleanup

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two Bronx organizations recently collaborated with the city to keep a local park clean.

On Oct. 17, Young Kings and Queens Chess Club in collaboration with the Seton Falls Coalition and the Parks Department held a cleanup of Seton Falls Park on Baychester and Crawford Avenue.

According to its official Facebook page, the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club is a “mentoring, motivational, empowerment and readiness program” that leads its members to make better decisions and “rise above the streets.”

Started by Christian Moreno, the club gets together for chess tournaments, clean up events and anti-violence demonstrations.

See photos from the most recent cleanup event below.