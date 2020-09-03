PHOTOS: Volunteers build outdoor seating as in-street dining comes to south Bronx this weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The boomin’ boogie down Bronx block of Alexander Avenue in Mott Haven was given a generous boost of support Thursday as it prepares for its inaugural weekend of in-street dining.

Volunteers organized by both the Third Avenue Business Improvement District and the Bronx Community Foundation constructed an elaborate, connected outdoor eating space for the many south Bronx small businesses to make a comeback in the wake of COVID-19.

Restaurants like Beatstro, Ceetay, and Hudson Smokehouse will now have an elevated, in-street dining platform with social distancing dividers, spacious booths, and much will have artistic stenciling put in for an enjoyable outdoor eating space for this Labor Day Weekend through the month of October at minimum.

Two other Bronx nabes, Melrose and Westchester Square, will also soon be getting in-street dining at locations to-be-vetted by the city’s Department of Transportation, sources said.