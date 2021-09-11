PHOTOS: Tears of grief and remembrance at 9/11 memorial on 20th anniversary of attacks

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New Yorkers gathered together with three presidents at the National September 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan on Saturday morning to mourn the 2,977 people who were killed 20 years ago in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

President Joe Biden along with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama came to the annual memorial service, which features the ongoing reading of the victims’ names.

The tribute featured moments of silence to mark the progression of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 20 years ago, as well as musical performances from Bruce Springsteen and Kelli O’Hara, among others.

Throughout the ceremony, families and friends of the 9/11 victims gathered at the reflecting pools marking the footprints of the fallen World Trade Center’s Twin Towers to mourn, reflect and remember those who died that fateful day two decades ago.

This article appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.