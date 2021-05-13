Photos: Preston High School Junior Ring Night

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Preston High School Class of 2022 gathered together on Friday, April 30 to celebrate their status as upperclass women and received their class rings at the traditional Junior Ring Night ceremony. In preparation for this momentous event, the PHS freshmen kept another tradition alive by creating ring warmers for the juniors to wear until the big day arrived!

At the ceremony, which was held in Preston’s gym/auditorium, the juniors were able to come together to create wonderful memories of this milestone in their high school careers. The event was live streamed for those who could not be present in person. Sets of two chairs were set up and spaced apart to accommodate each student and a family member.