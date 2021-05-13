Photos: Preston High School Junior Ring Night

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on

  • In a live stream event, Preston High School Class of 2022 gathered together to celebrate their status as upperclass women and received their class rings. Sets of two chairs were set up and spaced apart to accommodate each student and a family member.

    Photo courtesy Preston High School

  • Photo courtesy Preston High School

  • Photo courtesy Preston High School

  • Photo courtesy Preston High School

  • Photo courtesy Preston High School

Preston High School Class of 2022 gathered together on Friday, April 30 to celebrate their status as upperclass women and received their class rings at the traditional Junior Ring Night ceremony. In preparation for this momentous event, the PHS freshmen kept another tradition alive by creating ring warmers for the juniors to wear until the big day arrived! 

At the ceremony, which was held in Preston’s gym/auditorium, the juniors were able to come together to create wonderful memories of this milestone in their high school careers. The event was live streamed for those who could not be present in person. Sets of two chairs were set up and spaced apart to accommodate each student and a family member.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC