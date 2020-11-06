News

PHOTOS: Patients at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore celebrate Halloween

2- year-old Sofia dresses as Wonder Woman
Photos courtesy of CHAM

The staff at a local children’s hospital in the Bronx made sure that this Halloween was full of spooky and safe fun for their young patients.

Costumed kids at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) received a visit from staff members, who went bedside to bedside handing out Halloween goodies.

Bumblebee Sarabi, who is 14-months-old

“Thanks to our amazing team of Child Life specialists at CHAM, our patients were able to celebrate Halloween from their own rooms this weekend,” CHAM said on its Twitter page. “Thanks to generous donations from our supporters and community, our patients were able to safely celebrate Halloween this year right from their hospital rooms.”

8-year- old Samuel dresses as Captain America

