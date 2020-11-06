PHOTOS: Patients at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore celebrate Halloween

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The staff at a local children’s hospital in the Bronx made sure that this Halloween was full of spooky and safe fun for their young patients.

Costumed kids at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) received a visit from staff members, who went bedside to bedside handing out Halloween goodies.

“Thanks to our amazing team of Child Life specialists at CHAM, our patients were able to celebrate Halloween from their own rooms this weekend,” CHAM said on its Twitter page. “Thanks to generous donations from our supporters and community, our patients were able to safely celebrate Halloween this year right from their hospital rooms.”

Happy Halloween! Wishing everyone in our #CHAMily a happy and healthy Halloween, no matter where you are. And a special reminder from our firefighters and friends: BEE safe! @MontefioreNYC @FDNY pic.twitter.com/q2Ce6hxjpd — Montefiore Pediatrics (@MontefiorePeds) October 31, 2020