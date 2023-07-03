PHOTOS | Orchard Beach sky lights up for early Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza
The Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza has been celebrated since 2019 and is hosted by the Bronx Tourism Council. This year thousands drew in to the event, which other than a fireworks display, also involved musical stage performances by artists from the Garifuna and Latino community.
Photo Pamela Rozon
Thousands of people gather at Orchard Beach for the annual Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza on Thursday, June 29, 2023. One of the attendees, Diana Vega, says she has been to the event almost every year since it started in 2019. Photo Pamela Rozon
Children at the Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza were invited to do the cupid shuffle on stage at Orchard Beach as their parents cheered from the stands. “I’m feeling incredibly inspired by my community to the point where I had to leave the stage and VIP area and I had to go come to the cupid slide and shuffle with the people,” said Sulma Arzu-Brown, executive director of the Bronx Tourism Council. “Their energy is really what makes all of this happen for me. They inspire me to do more.” Photo Pamela Rozon
Many brought their family and friends to gape at the breathtaking display of colors at the annual Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza Thursday evening. The event, in anticipation of the Fourth of July, has been held since 2019 and has become a tradition to attend by neighboring Bronx residents. Photo Pamela Rozon
Sulma Arzu-Brown, executive director of the Bronx Tourism Council says she felt inspired when witnessing the success of the Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza event. “It is so important to celebrate the diversity of the cultures that exist within the Bronx and this is why we call it the land of the free,” said Arzu-Brown. “We have an incredible firework display to celebrate each and every one of us and what better place (then) the Bronx Riviera.” Photo Pamela Rozon
The Bronx’s Fireworks Extravaganza was a sight to see amongst the sea of attendees at Orchard Beach in the East Bronx. One of the attendees, Elizabeth Abraham Lincon, says the beach is a source of community for many, and was excited to celebrate Independence Day at the event. Photo Pamela Rozon
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson says the Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza is a tradition for Orchard Beach. “We want to carry on that tradition because we want to celebrate independence and we want to celebrate our men and women who serve our country and defend our nation’s democracies and our freedom and all the liberties that we are afforded as Americans,” she said. Photo Pamela Rozon
