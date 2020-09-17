PHOTOS: NYC’s first Golden Corral open for business in Van Nest

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One of America’s most iconic buffet chains chose the Bronx for its first New York City location, one that announced its outdoor opening on Monday, Sept. 14.

Golden Corral, now operating in the parking lot of Van Nest’s 2375 E. Tremont Ave. is open for outdoor dining and takeout, with delivery service added in the weeks ahead, according to the restaurant.

For safety protocol upon arrival, guests order from outdoor registers located behind plexiglass, and then sit at one of the socially distanced sanitized tables.



Food is then brought to each table using disposable packaging and utensils and guests are required to wear masks anytime they are away from their tables.

Diners are encouraged to use one of the many available hand washing or sanitizing stations while following social distancing procedures, including capacity limits, floor markers, table spacing and plate, utensils, and drink delivery.

“Rigorous cleanliness standards for guest touch points will be reinforced,” Golden Corral stated in a release, adding that managers will perform temperature checks on each employee before each shift, and all of the team members will wear masks and gloves while working.

Once dine-in capacity restrictions are lifted, the 7,500-square-foot restaurant will seat 276 guests while also bringing a reported 150 jobs to the Bronx.

Golden Corral is open for lunch and dinner Monday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carryout is available during business hours.