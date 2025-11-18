Photos: Not On My Watch hosts ‘healing spa’ event

UC Worldwide Forensics Consulting Inc. Chief Executive Officer Urania Castaneda led the free healing spa event from Not On My Watch, Inc.

Not On My Watch, Inc. (NOMW) hosted a “Women Empowered: Free Healing Spa” event on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 815 Allerton Ave.

The event was hosted by UC Worldwide Forensics Consulting Inc. Chief Executive Officer Urania Castaneda, who helped take the participants through a meditative journey.

Rhythmic breath work, gentle grounding and the healing vibrations of crystal sound bowls were combined in an effort to help restore balance to the nervous systems and strengthen the minds, bodies and spirits of those who participated.

In addition to taking part in this healing exercise, those on hand had the opportunity to connect with one another and enjoy complimentary refreshments.