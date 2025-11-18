Community

Photos: Not On My Watch hosts ‘healing spa’ event

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
healing
UC Worldwide Forensics Consulting Inc. Chief Executive Officer Urania Castaneda led the free healing spa event from Not On My Watch, Inc.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Not On My Watch, Inc. (NOMW) hosted a “Women Empowered: Free Healing Spa” event on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 815 Allerton Ave.

Mats were set up for attendees. The exercise also featured sound bowls used to help bring balance to the body and peace to the mind. Photo by Jewel Webber

The event was hosted by UC Worldwide Forensics Consulting Inc. Chief Executive Officer Urania Castaneda, who helped take the participants through a meditative journey.

UC Worldwide Forensics Consulting Inc. Chief Executive Officer Urania Castaneda led the event. Photo by Jewel Webber

Rhythmic breath work, gentle grounding and the healing vibrations of crystal sound bowls were combined in an effort to help restore balance to the nervous systems and strengthen the minds, bodies and spirits of those who participated.

Castaneda (front) with the participants. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

In addition to taking part in this healing exercise, those on hand had the opportunity to connect with one another and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

