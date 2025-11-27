Photos: New York Yankees host their annual Thanksgiving Food Voucher Giveaway

The New York Yankees and Krasdale Foods teamed up to host their annual Thanksgiving Food Voucher Giveaway.

The New York Yankees and Krasdale Foods teamed up to host their annual Thanksgiving Food Voucher Giveaway at Yankee Stadium.

Approximately 4,000 food vouchers were distributed to Bronx residents for $25 each to assist local families in preparing their Thanksgiving meals.

The vouchers may be redeemed at participating Bronx-based C-Town and Bravo supermarkets.

Brian Smith, senior vice president of the New York Yankees said that the two companies are combining resources in order to provide for the Bronx.

“It’s a priority of our organization to work with our neighbors, network and community based partners to make a difference. That’s what we’re doing today,” Smith said.

“These are our neighbors, this is our community and we want to give back,” he added.

Christopher Guzman, the advertising director for Krasdale Foods echoed what a blessing it was to come out and support the Bronx. He says that Krasdale Foods aims to take the stress of off families and add to their dinner plates.

“We look forward to doing it for many more years,” Guzman added.

Letitia Martin, a local resident, added that even though the food voucher was only $25, she needed it.

“It’s a good thing because it shows they care about the community,” Martin said. Adding that it’s good for people to know that there’s always someone out there that cares about the Bronx community.

