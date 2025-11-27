Concourse

Photos: New York Yankees host their annual Thanksgiving Food Voucher Giveaway

By Posted on
Thanksgiving Food Voucher Distribution PHOTO 2 – Nov. 24, 2025
The New York Yankees and Krasdale Foods teamed up to host their annual Thanksgiving Food Voucher Giveaway.
Photo courtesy of the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Krasdale Foods teamed up to host their annual Thanksgiving Food Voucher Giveaway at Yankee Stadium.

Approximately 4,000 food vouchers were distributed to Bronx residents for $25 each to assist local families in preparing their Thanksgiving meals.

Bronx residents wait in line for their food vouchers which can be redeemed in neighboring grocery stores. Photo courtesy of the New York Yankees

The vouchers may be redeemed at participating Bronx-based C-Town and Bravo supermarkets.

Brian Smith, senior vice president of the New York Yankees said that the two companies are combining resources in order to provide for the Bronx.

“It’s a priority of our organization to work with our neighbors, network and community based partners to make a difference. That’s what we’re doing today,” Smith said.

“These are our neighbors, this is our community and we want to give back,” he added.

Christopher Guzman, the advertising director for Krasdale Foods echoed what a blessing it was to come out and support the Bronx. He says that Krasdale Foods aims to take the stress of off families and add to their dinner plates.

“We look forward to doing it for many more years,” Guzman added.

Letitia Martin, a local resident, added that even though the food voucher was only $25, she needed it.

“It’s a good thing because it shows they care about the community,” Martin said. Adding that it’s good for people to know that there’s always someone out there that cares about the Bronx community.

Reach Lesley Cosme Torres at lcosmetorres@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

About the Author

Lesley Cosme Torres

Lesley Cosme Torres is the Bureau Chief of the Bronx Times. She was born and raised in New York City and has deep roots in the Bronx ever since her family moved to the borough from Puerto Rico nearly 40 years ago. She’s passionate about helping people better understanding the Bronx and all the people within in. She’s currently an Adjunct Professor in the Film & Media Studies Department at Hunter College and graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

More Concourse News

More from Around NYC