Rising music stars make Bronx history with official Yankees anthem

Musician and social media star Johnny 2 Phones and producer Hunna G just released a catchy new song, “Yankee, Baby,” that will entertain millions of guests at Yankee Stadium this season. Their song is the team’s first and only stadium anthem.

Johnny 2 Phones (real name Gabriel Woodley), from Troy, New York, and Hunna G (real name Hunter Galvin), from the Albany area, met in college in 2017 and gained a massive Instagram following from their pop-rap songs, “Gelato” and “Back on Base.”

Woodley is also known for his videos in which he holds a sign saying, “Pick up the headphones if you can dance,” inviting random passersby in the city to dance to his songs. Galvin hosts a popular video series with rappers and singers, both famous and not, sitting beside him at an outdoor table for an impromptu “take a seat, rap on the beat” session.

The Yankees’ celebrity relations team took notice of the duo’s hustle and creativity. When they messaged Woodley on Instagram proposing that they create a Yankee Stadium anthem for diverse fans of all ages, he knew it was right in their wheelhouse.

“It’s really hard to make happy music and not be corny about it,” Woodley said in an interview with the Bronx Times. “I think that’s, like, our specialty. That’s where we thrive.”

He and Galvin took only a month and a half to make a “danceable” and “chantable” song paying tribute to their favorite team, the iconic stadium and New York City itself. The song and music video are now played at each home game before announcing the players.

In creating the song, Woodley said he was inspired by the storytelling aspect of Billy Joel songs like “Piano Man,” and wanted to shout out all the fans, influencers, team announcers and players that make the team great.

“I put work in on that field / that’s how I earn these pinstripes / I got two tickets if you with it / I ain’t working tonight / ‘cause I’m a Yaaaaaankee / ooh yeah, I’m a Yankee Yankee / Baaaaaaby / ooh yeah, I’m a Yankee, Baby.” The song ends with a riff on “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

The energetic track is beyond catchy. “You hear it once and you know it forever,” Woodley said.

He, Galvin and team staff also put together a star-studded music video with cameos by slugger Aaron Judge, Knicks stars Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, Breanna Stewart (whom Woodley called “the GOAT”) and mascot Ellie the Elephant from the WNBA Liberty, rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Bronx-born chef Christian Petroni, whose tiramisu in Yankees helmets went viral as one of the stadium’s 2025 tastiest new food offerings.

“We just needed it to feel New York,” said Woodley. “We wanted to make it something that everybody could kind of just rock out to.”

Woodley said while Yankees fans are “tough critics,” the song has been well-received, and the experience of collaborating with the team brought a new level of professionalism to his and Galvin’s game.

For them, being asked to create the stadium anthem was a dream come true.

Galvin said one of his fondest early memories was at age eight, going to the Bronx stadium for his first game on Old Timers’ Day.

“To have them reach out years later to make a song is pretty incredible,” he said. It was “a great opportunity that was given to us, and gave us the chance to shine for New York, aside from our [social media] content.”

Woodley said it was “kind of an incredible feeling, to be honest.” In an age where success in the music industry is often dependent on “views and virality,” he said he is proud to have created something that will forever be part of his favorite team’s legacy.

“You just did a song with the New York Yankees,” he said. “You’re part of history now.”

