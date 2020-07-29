PHOTOS: Elected officials and locals participate in Joyce Kilmer Park cleanup
Councilwoman Gibson cleans trash at Joyce Kilmer Park.
On Monday, July 27, elected officials and residents participated in a cleanup of Joyce Kilmer Park.
Among those there were Councilwomen Vanessa Gibson and Diana Ayala, Senator Jose Serrano and Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner.
-
Elected officials and residents clean up Joyce Kilmer Park Monday.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson
-
-
-
-
-
Councilwoman Gibson cleans trash at Joyce Kilmer Park.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson
-
-
-
-
