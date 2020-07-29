News

PHOTOS: Elected officials and locals participate in Joyce Kilmer Park cleanup

Posted on AvatarBy
Councilwoman Gibson cleans trash at Joyce Kilmer Park.

On Monday, July 27, elected officials and residents participated in a cleanup of Joyce Kilmer Park.

Among those there were Councilwomen Vanessa Gibson and Diana Ayala, Senator Jose Serrano and Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner.

  • Elected officials and residents clean up Joyce Kilmer Park Monday.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

  • Elected officials and residents clean up Joyce Kilmer Park Monday.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

  • Elected officials and residents clean up Joyce Kilmer Park Monday.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

  • Elected officials and residents clean up Joyce Kilmer Park Monday.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

  • Elected officials and residents clean up Joyce Kilmer Park Monday.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

  • Councilwoman Gibson cleans trash at Joyce Kilmer Park.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

  • Elected officials and residents clean up Joyce Kilmer Park Monday.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

  • Elected officials and residents clean up Joyce Kilmer Park Monday.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

  • Elected officials and residents clean up Joyce Kilmer Park Monday.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

  • Elected officials and residents clean up Joyce Kilmer Park Monday.Courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>