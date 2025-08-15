Photos: Discovery Recovery Church hosts annual health fair for Bronx community

There were numerous tables on hand for attendees of the Discovery Recovery Church’s health fair.

Discovery Recovery Church hosted its annual health fair for Bronx community members on Saturday, Aug. 9.

The health fair, which took place at the church at 706 E. 215th St., featured live music, a bouncy castle, free face painting, delicious barbecue food, drinks and health and wellness vendors that offered expert tips and resources.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to get health checks, as well as free school supplies and other items.

Discovery Recovery Church Bishop Ernest Agortey also spoke to those on hand. He talked about the importance of this event putting smiles on the faces of so many people, helping to make the community know they belong and much more.