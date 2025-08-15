Community Celebration

Photos: Discovery Recovery Church hosts annual health fair for Bronx community

health fair
There were numerous tables on hand for attendees of the Discovery Recovery Church’s health fair.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Discovery Recovery Church hosted its annual health fair for Bronx community members on Saturday, Aug. 9.

(Left to right) Discovery Recovery Church Bishop Ernest Agortey and New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley were on hand for the health fair. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

The health fair, which took place at the church at 706 E. 215th St., featured live music, a bouncy castle, free face painting, delicious barbecue food, drinks and health and wellness vendors that offered expert tips and resources.

Somos Community Care was on hand to provide much-needed services to community members. Photo by Jewel Webber
The Affinity by Molina HealthCare table had plenty of free resources. Photo by Jewel Webber
Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder Romeo Davis taught kids chess and played the game with them. Photo by Jewel Webber
Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder and President Romeo Davis. Photo by Jewel Webber

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to get health checks, as well as free school supplies and other items.

(Left to right) Human Resources Manager and Community Engagement Specialist Paulette Spencer, Dr. Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba and Bronx Community Health Network Chief Population Health Officer Tashi Chodon. Photo by Jewel Webber

Discovery Recovery Church Bishop Ernest Agortey also spoke to those on hand. He talked about the importance of this event putting smiles on the faces of so many people, helping to make the community know they belong and much more.

(Left to right) David Ahmed Coulibaly of the Bronx Borough President’s Office and Dr. Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba. Photo by Jewel Webber
Dr. Adeyemi LaCrown Oloruntoba and NYC Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Community Liaison Salamata Diallo. Photo by Jewel Webber

