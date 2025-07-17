Community Celebration

Photos: CPRF holds third annual ‘Christmas in July’ celebration

Community members gathered in Brooklyn to take in the festivities from the CPRF’s third annual Christmas in July celebration.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPRF) held its third annual “Christmas in July” celebration on Saturday, July 5, at 110 Junius St. in Brooklyn.

Community members in line to receive free gifts of choice. Photo by Jewel Webber

Community members on hand got to enjoy a live DJ, musical performances, free grilled food, free haircuts, free gifts, games, bouncy houses, resources and more. There were also vendors with stations set up, where they sold food, books and other items. A prayer station was also set up for attendees to use.

Attendees playing musical chairs. Photo by Jewel Webber
Kids enjoyed the bouncy castles. Photo by Jewel Webber
A prayer station was set up for attendees. Photo by Jewel Webber
Community Members enjoyed performances by the New York City Police Department Jazz Band. Photo by Jewel Webber
CPRF Ambassador and Retired Detective Wally Brant gave out free grilled food and drinks to those on hand .Photo by Jewel Webber

Brooklyn rapper Phresher made a special appearance at the event as Santa Claus, helping to spread holiday cheer to community members.

Rapper Phresher was dressed as Santa Claus at the event. Photo by Jewel Webber

This annual event is put together by CPRF Founding Chairman/CEO and Bronx native Al Eskanazy. CPRF has sponsored the event across different boroughs of New York City, as well as in other cities and states.

Officers, young explorers and volunteers assisted in giving out free gifts. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber
Certificates of appreciation were given out to NYPD officers. Photo by Jewel Webber

The Lavelle Law Firm and Mylah’s Organization Inc. partnered with CPRF to put this event together.

The FDNY’s Fire Safety Education Unit gave out free resources. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber
Members of the Young Explorers program were at the event. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

