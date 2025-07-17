Photos: CPRF holds third annual ‘Christmas in July’ celebration

Community members gathered in Brooklyn to take in the festivities from the CPRF’s third annual Christmas in July celebration.

The Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPRF) held its third annual “Christmas in July” celebration on Saturday, July 5, at 110 Junius St. in Brooklyn.

Community members on hand got to enjoy a live DJ, musical performances, free grilled food, free haircuts, free gifts, games, bouncy houses, resources and more. There were also vendors with stations set up, where they sold food, books and other items. A prayer station was also set up for attendees to use.

Brooklyn rapper Phresher made a special appearance at the event as Santa Claus, helping to spread holiday cheer to community members.

This annual event is put together by CPRF Founding Chairman/CEO and Bronx native Al Eskanazy. CPRF has sponsored the event across different boroughs of New York City, as well as in other cities and states.

The Lavelle Law Firm and Mylah’s Organization Inc. partnered with CPRF to put this event together.