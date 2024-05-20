Community Celebration

PHOTOS | Bronx Week Parade

By Paul Frangipane Posted on
Parade participants make their way up Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Parade participants make their way up Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Photo Paul Frangipane
Revelers make their way up Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Dancers on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane
Bronx Community Board 7 on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Bronx Community Board 7 on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane
Spectators the Bronx Week parade on Mosholu Parkway on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Spectators the Bronx Week parade on Mosholu Parkway on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane
Dancers on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Dancers on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson attends the annual Bronx Week Parade on Mosholu Parkway on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson attends the annual Bronx Week Parade on Mosholu Parkway on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane
Cheerleaders on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Cheerleaders on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane
People make their way up Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
People make their way up Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane
People make their way up Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
People make their way up Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane
People from the Bronx Children's Museum travel Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
People from the Bronx Children’s Museum travel Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane

