Community Celebration PHOTOS | Bronx Week Parade By Paul Frangipane Posted on May 20, 2024 Parade participants make their way up Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Photo Paul Frangipane Dancers on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane Bronx Community Board 7 on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane Spectators the Bronx Week parade on Mosholu Parkway on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane Dancers on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson attends the annual Bronx Week Parade on Mosholu Parkway on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane Cheerleaders on Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane People make their way up Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane People make their way up Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane People from the Bronx Children's Museum travel Mosholu Parkway during the annual Bronx Week parade on Sunday, May 19, 2024.Photo Paul Frangipane