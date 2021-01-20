PHOTOS: BP Diaz distributes Chromebooks to students in need

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. and the Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation along with community partners distributed Chromebooks to 400 Bronx students in need at eight different schools across the borough on Monday.

“Providing Bronx students with access to the most current technology to succeed in remote learning has been a focus of mine since this pandemic first began,” said Diaz.

“Over 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, our students have been forced to navigate blending and remote-learning without adequate devices and internet access, causing many to fall behind in their assignments. I want to thank ADNIM Foundation for heeding our call, leading by example, and making the education of Bronx students a top priority,” he added

This was part of a donation of 800 total Chromebooks , the other half of these computers will be distributed at a later date by invitation only.

The Bronx has approximately 200,000 students and by October 2020 the Department of Education distributed 84,907 devices in our borough, according to the borough president’s office.