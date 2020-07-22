PHOTOS: Borough President Diaz distributes food with Bronx rapper Fat Joe

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On July 21, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. was joined by hip-hop superstar and Bronx Walk of Famer Fat Joe to distribute FreshDirect produce boxes to R.A.I.N. Gunhill Neighborhood Senior Center.

The Bronx native previously worked with the Borough President’s office, having donated new computers to the students of his alma mater, P.S. 146-Edward Collins, back in 2016. In addition, the rapper also launched an educational initiative in 2018 designed to increase students’ performance.

Students in four Bronx public schools — P.S. 146, M.S. 123, Accion Academy and I.S. 217 School of Performing Arts — were tasked with working together to improve overall outcomes within their classrooms based on a variety of factors; including student engagement, attendance and total number of books read. Each student in the class that showed the most improvement won Jordan sneakers courtesy of Fat Joe.