Person fatally struck by Bronx subway train during morning rush hour: reports

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A person was fatally struck by a subway train in the Bronx early Thursday morning, it was reported.

According to law enforcement sources, officers responded to a 911 call of a person on the tracks at 149 Street-Grand Concourse Station of the 2 line at around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Police could not yet confirm a description of the person or how the incident occurred.

However, according to the Citizen app, MTA personnel reported a “deceased person” on the tracks as the 2 train was approaching the station.

Video on the app showed NYPD Emergency Service, FDNY and MTA crews working the scene above ground. Power had to be turned off before rescue teams went inside the train tunnel.

As the investigation continued Thursday morning, the MTA reported severe service delays along the 2 and 3 lines.

As of 9 a.m., all southbound 2 trains were running on the 5 line between Nevins Street and 149 Street-Grand Concourse. Most northbound 2 trains were also running on the 5. The MTA recommended commuters take the 1, A, B, C or D trains or buses.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Visit mta.info for further updates on train delays and detours.