Perp steals over $22,000 from White Plains Road market

Police are on the lookout for a man who made off with thousands of dollars from a White Plains Road food store earlier this week.

Police source said that the unidentified man crawled through a “partially lifted” security gate at the store’s front entrance just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, where he then stole $22,000 in cash along with $4,250 in lottery tickets before fleeing on foot towards Westchester Avenue.

The NYPD also released this footage of the suspect within the 43rd Precinct:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.