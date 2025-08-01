Permits filed for 11-story residential building with 60 units in Tremont

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 11-story residential building with 60 housing units at 621 E. 178th St. in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 101 feet tall and span 138,387 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 668 square feet, the residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the 60 units, the property will also have 15 enclosed parking spaces. There are bus stops in the area for the Bx15, Bx17, Bx36, Bx40 and Bx42 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to 621 E. 178th St. include P.S. 95 The Colibri Community School, M.S. 129 The Academy for Independent Learning and Leadership, William W. Niles Junior High School 118, the School of Science and Applied Learning, the Eagle Academy for Young Men, Mapes Park, and Walter Gladwin Park.

The building applications were submitted by Yonah Grunhut of Grun Group LLC. Those applications list Nikolai Katz Architect as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to knock down the existing structure at 621 E. 178th St. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been announced.