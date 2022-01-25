Letter: Hochul should utilize public transit to downstate events

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

To the Editor,

The apple, Gov. Kathy Hochul didn’t fall far from the tree in former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Both enjoy the perks of office at taxpayers expense. Is it really necessary for Gov. Hochul to travel from Albany via helicopter or airplane to events in NYC and Long Island? Upon arriving at Penn Station, the governor can transfer to either a NYC Transit subway or Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train to reach her final destination. Just like ordinary New Yorkers who travel with a lab top or other communication devices, she can still be working and staying in touch with her office while riding Amtrak, NYC Transit or LIRR.

As a senator, President Joe Biden was known as Amtrak Joe. He commuted from his Delaware home to the Capitol via Amtrak on a regular basis for decades. Why can’t Hochul emulate Biden. Forget the helicopter and private airplane trips between Albany and NYC; set an example for others. Show your support for transit just like Biden and become Amtrak Kathy.

Larry Penner