Police seek crook who assaulted school crossing guard in Pelham Parkway

Police from the 49th Precinct are searching for the man who assaulted a school crossing guard in the Pelham Parkway section of the Bronx on Wednesday.
Authorities say that an unidentified man approached the 42-year-old school crossing guard near Maran Place and White Plains Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. The two men got into a verbal dispute before the crook punched the crossing guard in the head multiple times, causing minor injuries. A police spokesperson on Thursday night could not provide the Bronx Times with details regarding the dispute.
The attacker then fled the scene in a black vehicle, police said, and the victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition, according to the NYPD.
Police on Thursday said the suspect has a medium complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket and hat with white lettering.
Anyone with information in regard to the assault is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.
All calls are strictly confidential.