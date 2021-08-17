Pediatric Cancer Genetics Clinic at Montefiore offers monitoring and support

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore has created a Pediatric Cancer Genetics Clinic to test, screen and manage children who have a predisposition to develop cancer, whether they have had cancer before or not.

The multidisciplinary team consists of a genetics counselor, geneticist, oncologists, social workers and a nurse practitioner. The goal is to give 5 %-10% of children with cancer that has a genetic cause, a better understanding of their disease and monitor them closely over time so, if the cancer recurs or a second cancer develops, it can be treated quickly. Children with a predisposition to develop cancer will also be monitored closely to enable early diagnosis and swift treatment.

Families are also offered testing, if appropriate, as well as counseling, support and resources to help them cope. To learn more contact Genetic Counselor and Clinic Coordinator Miranda Di Biase, MS at 718-741-2514 or miranda.dibiase@einsteinmed. org.