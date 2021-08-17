Health

Pediatric Cancer Genetics Clinic at Montefiore offers monitoring and support

By
0
comments
Posted on
Children’s Hospital at Montefiore has created a Pediatric Cancer Genetics Clinic to test, screen and manage children who have a predisposition to develop cancer, whether they have had cancer before or not.
Courtesy of Montefiore

The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore has created a Pediatric Cancer Genetics Clinic to test, screen and manage children who have a predisposition to develop cancer, whether they have had cancer before or not.

The multidisciplinary team consists of a genetics counselor, geneticist, oncologists, social workers and a nurse practitioner. The goal is to give 5 %-10% of children with cancer that has a genetic cause, a better understanding of their disease and monitor them closely over time so, if the cancer recurs or a second cancer develops, it can be treated quickly. Children with a predisposition to develop cancer will also be monitored closely to enable early diagnosis and swift treatment.

A Crown Jewel in NYC, Union Square and its Park with Ed Janoff, Deputy Director and Chief of Staff, Union Square Partnership

Schneps Connects

Families are also offered testing, if appropriate, as well as counseling, support and resources to help them cope. To learn more contact Genetic Counselor and Clinic Coordinator Miranda Di Biase, MS at 718-741-2514 or miranda.dibiase@einsteinmed.org.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC