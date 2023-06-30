Passenger in Hunts Point car crash dies, whereabouts of driver who fled police still unknown 

As weeks have gone by since the May 10 crash, the driver of that car — who fled the scene on foot — has yet to be identified or found by police.



The passenger of a car that fled from police on Riverside Drive and subsequently crashed into a tractor trailer near the Hunts Point Market earlier this month is dead, with one other person suffering injuries.



On May 10, police sources say that a Honda was initially stopped in the Upper Manhattan neighborhood at approximately 11:17 p.m., however, the car sped up and evaded police thereafter.

Police sources did not share information with the Bronx Times on why they stopped the car.

When police canvassed for the vehicle, they found that the aforementioned car had collided with an unoccupied tractor trailer on Drake Street and Randall Avenue in Hunts Point, near the section’s produce market and warehouse area.

Two men, a 29 year old and a 31 year old, were found injured and conscious — neither were the driver of the vehicle — and were rushed to the hospital. However, the 31-year-old passenger of the Honda, Jose Matos, did not survive and succumbed to his injuries from the wreck this week.

The driver, police sources told the Bronx Times, is still “on the run” but did not provide a physical description of the suspect.

The incident is being investigated by NYPD Highway Collision Investigations Squad and by the NYPD Force Investigations Division, and is being ruled as a homicide.

Another office looking into the matter is the state Attorney General’s office, as they are looking into the incident as per the governor’s executive order that the AG’s office investigates all police-involved deaths.

The Bronx Times reached out to the AG’s office Bronx Times on the status of the investigation is awaiting response.

