Melrose North to bring affordable, supported housing to the South Bronx

On Sept. 28, Services for the UnderServed (S:US), Bronx Pro Group and other development partners hosted a construction celebration for the Melrose North project, which will provide 171 units of affordable and supported housing in the South Bronx.

Melrose North will serve households earning a range of incomes between 40% and 80% of area median income (AMI). Of the total 171 units in the development, 103 will be supported housing units set aside for formerly homeless individuals with mental health or substance use disorders, as well as individuals and families who have experienced domestic violence. S:US will be the service provider for the supported housing units and residents will have access to on-site supportive services.

“With this project, we make a dent in the unjust circumstances that, by design, have prevented opportunities for low-income families, people experiencing homelessness, and survivors of domestic violence,” said NYC Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson. “I commend S:US, Bronx Pro Group, and our partners for providing vulnerable New Yorkers with the tools they need to get back on their feet.”

Melrose North is located at 341 E. 162nd St., in Morrisania. The project will bring much-needed housing and services to a currently underutilized plot of land. The site used to house a trash compactor serving the neighboring NYC Housing Authority properties, which the development team temporarily relocated for the duration of construction. For the first time, a new trash compactor space will be included in the building footprint on the ground floor.

The project is designed and will be constructed to a Passive House standard that will significantly reduce the development’s environmental impact as well as ensure the project’s long-term financial viability. Common areas will include community and computer rooms, outdoor gym, laundry, play area and community garden. The building will include 24-hour security. Construction is expected to be completed by June 2023.

Melrose North will also benefit the neighboring community. The building will feature approximately 5,000 square feet of community facility space on the 162nd Street side of the building to be used as a youth arts education facility operated by the DreamYard Project. This community arts organization will teach Bronx youth professional development, design and marketing skills for the burgeoning gaming industry. The project will also include the construction of a new accessible ramp serving the northbound Melrose Metro-North Station.