More than 100 people displaced as officials work to determine cause of Bronx building collapse

The FDNY looks through the rubble following the partial collapse at 1915 Billingsey Terrace on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Three days after a six-story residential building in the west Bronx partially collapsed, efforts were well underway to provide support for more than 100 people who were displaced from their homes.

According to the FDNY, the agency received a call at just after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 reporting a structural collapse at 1915 Billingsley Terrace, near Phelan Place, in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx. Miraculously, no serious injuries of deaths were reported as a result of the collapse.

According to the FDNY, 86 units including rescue medics, rescue task force, K-9, drones, along with 200 Emergency Medical Services, responded to the scene.

One individual was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while another individual refused medical attention at the scene, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

“Thankfully, there have been no reported serious injuries or deaths as a result of this incident,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. “We are working closely to ensure the impacted families continue to receive support. Please continue to keep them in your prayers.”

A Phelan Place resident, who wished to have their name withheld from the story, told the Bronx Times he was at home when the incident occurred. He said that he was able to hear the sound of the collapse from his nearby apartment.

“Initially, I heard a loud noise and thought maybe it was construction taking place around the block, which is common,” the resident said. “I’m a religious person and I believe that a higher power must have been watching over those people because there were no deaths or serious injuries.”

Following the incident, a reception center was opened at PS 396/MS 390, located at 1930 Andrews Ave. South, about 0.2 miles from the Billingsley Terrace residential building, to provide further assistance to anybody who was affected by the partial collapse of the building.

Another reception center for the victims was also opened at Bronx Community College, located at 2155 University Ave, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to Community Board 5.

“The Dept. of Environmental Protection is monitoring air quality for asbestos and none has been detected,” said CB5 District Manager Ken Brown. “All families that have been displaced have either taken accommodation with family, friends or received short-term housing assistance through the Red Cross.”

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Red Cross Greater New York has provided 51 households for 174 people, including 44 children. Along with housing assistance, the Red Cross has been providing affected residents with meals and other resources to meet immediate needs in an emergency assistance effort.

As previously reported by affiliate amNewYork Metro, the Metro-North also suspended its train service on the Hudson Line between Grand Central Station and Spuyten Duyvil, as a result of the investigation pertaining to the collapse.

Aside from the initial response from the FDNY, first responders in the aftermath of this incident have also included the NYPD, Dept. of Buildings (DOB), the Hoodspitality Group, the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition and staff at nearby PS 396/MS 390, who have since provided a reception space for individuals and families of residents affected by the disaster.

The FDNY deemed the situation under control at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Monday evening and turned the scene over to the DOB, as well as the Dept. of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) for follow-up analysis of the incident.

According to the DOB, the building located at 1915 Billingsey Terrace has seven DOB-issued violations that are still active, including two OATH/EBC violations, which are issued by 13 city enforcement agencies that are responsible for protecting the public’s health and safety and ensuring a clean environment.

However, according to DOB, none of the open violations at 1915 Billingsey Terrace are related to structural issues at the building.

According to Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), which aims to maintain affordable and safe housing in south and west Bronx, 100 displaced families were among the victims in the collapse.

A spokesperson for the community organization described the displacement of the families, especially during the holidays, as “abhorrent.”

“CASA remains committed to its work in empowering tenants to hold negligent landlords accountable for life-threatening safety violations, including the many violations that existed in the building,” the spokesperson said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected.”

