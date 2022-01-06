Recent parolee arrested for fatal stabbing in Concourse

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Police Department has apprehended a recently-paroled suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a 49-year-old man in an apartment building in Concourse on Wednesday.

According to police, around 12 p.m. Wednesday, 49-year-old Tyrone Chambers — who is listed as a resident of 1783 Madison Avenue in Harlem — was found by officers on the living room floor of an apartment unit at 1277 Morris Ave. with multiple stab wounds.

Police told the Bronx Times on Thursday that they were alerted about the incident when a caseworker in the building spotted a trail of blood in the hallway and called 911. The trail of blood led police to a man — identified as a recent parolee, 51-year-old Thomas Lenahan, who lived in a separate apartment and was found with blood on his hands, according to police sources.

Lenahan was arrested previously in 1988 for an attempted murder charge, when police allege that he shot a Brooklyn man in the stomach. He was again arrested for murder, this time in 1989, when he was accused of bludgeoning a man to death with a baseball bat in 1987.

Records show that Lenahan has served a total of five prison stints, with convictions ranging from murder, attempted assault and criminal conviction. Lenahan was most recently paroled on Nov. 21, serving three-to-five years on drug charges, including promoting prison contraband.

According to police, the two men knew each other, however, it’s unclear what sparked the violent altercation. Chambers, the victim, also had a prior arrest, but for selling drugs in January 2015.

According to police, Lenahan, who is facing pending charges and is under police custody and supervision, was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital to attend to cuts on his hand. The investigation remains ongoing at this time, police said.