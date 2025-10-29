Parks advocates lead South Bronx tour, calling for increased city investment

Dozens of advocates for parks and environmental justice, along with South Bronx residents, attended an Oct. 24 walking tour highlighting the need for more true public green spaces in the area.

Dozens of advocates for parks and environmental justice, along with South Bronx residents, attended an Oct. 24 walking tour highlighting the need for more true public green spaces in the area.

On Oct. 24, New Yorkers for Parks (NY4P) brought together members from local groups, including South Bronx Unite, Bronx River Alliance, Dogs of Mott Haven, The Bronx is Blooming, Community Board 1 and more, along with Assembly Member Amanda Septimo and representatives on behalf of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and State Sen. Jose M. Serrano.

The groups all belong to the Play Fair Coalition, which advocates for the city to invest 1% of its budget in the Parks Department and to site green spaces more equitably throughout the city — without necessarily tying them to private development projects.

The South Bronx event was the first in a planned citywide series of walk-and-talks focusing not only on parks but on waterfront access, tree canopy, grass coverage, climate resilience, public health disparities, roadway safety and even pets’ needs.

For instance, Mott Haven was recently voted by StreetEasy as a top ten dog-friendly NYC neighborhood but has no public dog park, according to Jonas Silva, founder of Dogs of Mott Haven, who is working with the city on a possible site.

But funding remains a major obstacle, and mayors past and present have failed to dedicate enough resources to help the city’s parks flourish, according to the Play Fair coalition.

Even though Mayor Eric Adams promised during his campaign to dedicate 1% of the city budget to parks, the Parks Department only received about 0.55% last year and 0.6% this year.

The coalition is closely watching the next mayor’s promises. During the final debate on Oct. 22, Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo each pledged 1% to parks and Republican Curtis Sliwa pledged 2%.

Organizers of the walk said parks should not only be designed for recreation but for climate resilience.

With an increased budget, the city could have more beautiful outdoor spaces that also offer tree canopy to combat heat and infrastructure to manage stormwater, leading to more dignified neighborhoods for people on the frontlines of those impacts, especially communities of color, they said.

The group started at Graham Triangle at East 137th St. and Lincoln Ave. and walked to the partially collapsed tower at NYCHA Mitchel Houses, Pulaski Playground on Bruckner Blvd., the Harlem River Yard and María Sola Community Garden.

At Mitchel Houses, Assembly Member Amanda Septimo pointed out that the only grass on its 16-acre campus remains behind gates, likely due to maintenance costs.

But such investments would be worthwhile, she said. Even before the building collapse, Mitchel residents lived with the “subtle inequity and indignity” of being denied access to nature, Septimo said.

St. Mary’s Park, the largest park in the South Bronx, is the only one that truly counts as a green space, she said. “There is not one green space here in Mott Haven.”

Parks as ‘heat traps’

The discussion around what counts as a “park” continued at Pulaski Park on Bruckner Blvd. and Willis Ave.

Though it was renovated in 2021 and was bustling with kids playing basketball and climbing on play structures, the park has no grass and no major tree coverage. The nearby Lozada Playground on East 135th St., proved similar.

Many of what the city calls parks are actually “heat traps” because of their concrete surfaces and lack of tree coverage, said Matthew Shore, director of planning and development with South Bronx Unite.

Because of these “heat traps,” South Bronx residents suffer higher asthma rates and more heat-related emergencies than others even within the same borough, Shore said.

The tour also stopped at a flood sensor near the waterfront and an air quality monitor installed by South Bronx Unite and ended at María Sola Community Garden on Lincoln Ave., a hidden oasis featuring solar panels, seating, a DJ booth, koi pond and plants selected for stormwater absorption.

The garden is an example of a community-led outdoor sanctuary free from developers’ interests, said South Bronx Unite founder Mychal Johnson. He said the garden is “not manicured, not perfect, but it’s perfect for us.”

With a new mayoral administration beginning soon, NY4P is planning future walk-and-talks to highlight more neighborhoods that are “starved for parks,” including central Harlem and East Flatbush, said Executive Director Adam Ganser.

Mayors going back to Michael Bloomberg have promised 1% for the parks budget, but other priorities, from 9/11 to the migrant crisis to more mundane needs, have derailed those efforts, he told the Bronx Times during the walk.

As for Mayor Adams, “I can’t tell you why they haven’t done it,” Ganser said. Parks are often “the first to get cut” in budget cycles, and that lost funding is not usually restored, let alone increased, he added.

Ganser also said that New Yorkers may be shielded from the full effect of budget cuts because some parks are operated by conservancies, such as Central Park, Fort Tryon Park and Fort Greene Park, which receive private funding regardless of city allocations.

Kathy Park Price, director of advocacy and policy for NY4P, said the South Bronx embodies disinvestment that led to highways, pollution and flooding being more prevalent than green space.

On the walks, “We wanted to show the whole spectrum of the park system and the needs,” she told the Bronx Times. But it was also meant to encourage people to imagine a future with better outdoor spaces, Park Price said.

An increased budget could create cleaner parks and open up access to natural areas, she said. “What does it look like if we have that?”

