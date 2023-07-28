PAL launches annual summer Playstreets Program in the Bronx

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Police Athletic League (PAL) this week announced its annual summer Playstreets Program in the Bronx, a continued effort to provide the area’s youth with worthwhile recreational, educational, cultural and social activities.

The goal is to create safe spaces for adults to engage with kids and law enforcement by closing down 13 public streets in neighborhoods with high crime and poverty levels for specialized programming. Carlos Velazquez, the executive director of the PAL, said some of the Playstreets programming includes double Dutch jump rope, hopscotch, arts and crafts, board games, chess, puzzles, STEM education and more.

“We try to bring different types of activities,” Velazquez told the Bronx Times.

The PAL is one of New York City’s most prominent nonprofits that specializes in programs for day care-aged kids to teenagers.

Founded in 1914, the PAL has had a longtime relationship with the NYPD and other law enforcement agencies — though the organization operates independently. Velazquez said police officers often meet neighborhood families and kids through programs like Playstreets.

“They provide support when it comes to programs,” he said.

But it’s not just fun and games. Velazquez said part of the mission of the organization is to use its relationships with the community and local police to ease ever-present racial tensions.

The 2020 protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd sparked some of the largest demonstrations over the role of law enforcement in recent years. And in a borough that is majority Black and brown, Velazquez said the organization aims to use it “for a safe space to have difficult conversations.”

“It’s really using the PAL as a meeting point,” he said.

The New South Bronx Center in Longwood is also still reeling from a tragic start to the year after the murder of 15-year-old Josue Lopez-Ortega, who was shot in the back of the head by a man who opened fire on a group of people leaving the PAL center. Another 16-year-old, whose identity was withheld, was shot in the leg but survived.

Police arrested Jamir Scarboro for the killing of Lopez-Ortega earlier this month. According to information from the Bronx District Attorney’s office, Scarboro was charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Velazquez said the shooting outside the Longwood PAL center in January was a “tragic loss” for the neighborhood and the city as a whole, and that he doesn’t want the community to become accustomed to a culture of youth gun violence. He said he realizes the PAL can only ensure the safety of kids within the confines of the centers, not on the streets.

“We understand that this is kind of part of what we’re dealing with,” Velazquez said. “We haven’t forgotten about it.”

Playstreets have already started and takes place Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 24. Locations in the Bronx are Randall Playground at 2180 Randall Ave., and Bill Rainey Park at 850 Dawson St.

Reach Camille Botello at