Travel advisory: Overnight ramp closure on Cross Bronx Expressway set for April 14

A view of the Exit 5A ramp from the southbound Cross Bronx Expressway (I-95) to White Plains Road and Westchester Avenue, which will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. on April 14 to 5 a.m. on April 15 for roadwork.

The New York State Department of Transportation will close Exit 5A on the southbound Cross Bronx Expressway (I-95) overnight on Monday, April 14, as part of an ongoing pavement preservation project in New York City.

The closure, which affects access to White Plains Road and Westchester Avenue, will begin at 10 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15, weather permitting.

During the closure, drivers looking to reach White Plains Road or Westchester Avenue should take Exit 4B (Rosedale Avenue to Bronx River Parkway) and follow the signed detour route.

This temporary ramp closure is necessary to facilitate road work planned by NYSDOT. In the event of inclement weather, the closure may be rescheduled.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in construction areas, and multiple offenses could lead to a license suspension.

For up-to-date travel information, visit www.511NY.org, call 5-1-1, or download the free 511NY mobile app. Updates are also available on social media at @NYSDOT and @NYSDOT_NYC on X, and on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.